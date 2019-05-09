Mid-Michigan, it’s time to weigh in, and help a local eatery win best coney dog in the state.
As part of their 10 Best Readers’ Choice, USA Today is looking for the most delicious coney dog in the state, and several Mid-Michigan restaurants are in the running.
They include: Mussell Beach Drive-In, in Bay County, A+ Angelo’s Coney Island Palace in Grand Blanc, Old Town Drive In, in Saginaw, and Starlite Diner & Coney Island, in Flint.
You can vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, June 3 at noon. The 10 winning restaurants will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, June 14.
