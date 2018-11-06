Polling places across Mid-Michigan have been extremely busy all day. Voter turnout is expected to be record breaking.
Tuesday afternoon, the Genesee County clerk said they were already approaching the number of voters seen in 2016, which is unusual for a midterm election.
“I’m here with Paxton. He’s almost 7,” said Heather Laube, voter.
Laube is using election day as a teaching tool, showing her son how democracy works in America.
“It’s really important because he’s had a lot of questions. He’s really curious about how the whole process works and why we do this,” Laube said.
Laube said one of the main things that brought her out to the polls is women's rights.
“The list is really long, but I’m really concerned about the way we treat people. As a woman, I would like to be treated as a human being, a person with a brain that is able to make decisions for myself,” Laube said.
While many voters came out to put their favorite state candidates in power, other people came for issues closer to home.
“The local issues being heard by the people and voted on by the people that live here. To vote on judges on a school board that’s really, really up there for importance,” one voter said.
Democrat and Republican votes were both up, according to Genesee County Clerk John Gleason. He said they are almost up to the amount of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.
“The absentee votes are up significantly across all municipalities. We are very encouraged. We keep contact with the city clerks. Only very minor incidences with no long delays. Everything seems to be running smoothly,” Gleason said.
Maryann Zimmer voted absentee, but she still felt compelled to go to a polling location to get her "I voted" sticker. She said she voted mostly because she wants a change in the governor's office.
"That those candidates win and my women get in," Zimmer said.
Laube also hopes her candidates pull through in the election, but most of all she hopes this shows her son the value of having the right to vote.
“We don’t have to agree on everything, but we need to participate in our democracy,” Laube said.
Other people came out because of the proposals.
With legalization of recreational marijuana on the ballot, Creon Madison voted in Grand Blanc to try to get that proposal to go up in smoke by voting it down.
"You can't get a job with marijuana in your system. They say it's going to be regulated just like alcohol, but I think it's gonna be worse," Madison said.
Debbie Phillips also voted in Grand Blanc. She said you can't complain about how things are if you don't exercise your right to vote.
"You can't complain about it if you don't do anything about it. So voting is the right thing you have to do," Phillips said.
Gleason wants to remind voters it’s not a straight party ticket and voters without ID can still legally vote by signing a voting affidavit.
He also hopes large crowds and lines don't scare voters away. He said he believes this will be one of the biggest voter turnouts for a midterm in years to come.
"You keep hearing about this big turnout and it is big. It's unusually large turnout," Gleason said. "Long lines should not scare you. You have a social and democratic duty. Go vote."
Voter turnout was also high in Saginaw County.
Voters there said this midterm election is one everyone needs to come out for.
"Because there's so much riding on it," one voter said.
"Because we live in a democracy and it's our responsibility to vote," another voter said.
One of the biggest groups campaigns were looking to attract was millennials, like first-time voter Peter Bonk.
Bonk, of Saginaw, said he took part in the election with his friends.
"There's a big movement going on, you know. Social media is telling young people to get out there and vote. You see it on TV, you see it everywhere, you know," Bonk said.
He hopes others from his generation will feel compelled to get up and vote as well.
"There's a lot of chance for big change with the candidates and the policies that they are supporting. So I think it's really important to get your voice out there," Bonk said.
In Bay County, voter turnout was the same story.
"I have concerns about the direction that our country is heading and I'm hoping that this midterm election is going to change that," said Holly Paul, Bay County voter.
It's not just about the candidates, but also the three proposals on the statewide ballot - legalizing recreational marijuana, limiting gerrymandering and increasing voting rights.
"I'm also passionate about how our state is led and I think the proposals are important for that," one voter said.
Some voters said they went to the polls for one proposal in particular.
"Cause of Trump and marijuana I imagine turnouts going to be pretty big because of those two issues," one voter said.
"I have a back injury from when I was 18. I refuse to take pain pills so that is my medication," another voter said.
Bay City resident Beth Jajo said whether or not you vote, the issues on this year's ballot will impact everyone. For her, that was not something she could sit idly by for.
"It's a big year. Everything is changing and hopefully people want to actually get out and make a change," Jajo said.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
