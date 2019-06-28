Once again, America voted Cedar Point the best amusement park.
Every year USA Today asks the country to vote in different categories for the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and Cedar Point came out on top.
In addition to winning best park, Steel Vengeance won best roller coaster and Hotel Breakers, the beachside hotel at the park, won best amusement park hotel.
Cedar Point won best amusement park in 2017 and came in second place in 2018.
The park in Sandusky, Ohio has been around for nearly 150 years.
