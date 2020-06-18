Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Michigan on Thursday, June 18.
Pence will travel to Sterling Heights.
While there, he will have lunch at the Engine House, and participate in a tour of Chardam Gear Company, the White House said in a press release.
Following the tour, Pence will speak at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc.
