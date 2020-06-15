Mike Pence

In this April 2020 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Michigan on Thursday, June 18.

Pence will travel to Sterling Heights.

While there, he will have lunch at the Engine House, and participate in a tour of Chardam Gear Company, the White House said in a press release.

Following the tour, Pence will speak at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc.

