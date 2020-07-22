“I can’t stand by idly and watch our children be the subjects of another failed experiment,” said Pamela Pugh, Vice President of the Michigan State Board of Education.
Today, Pugh took part in a virtual event and shared her personal opinions – not the opinions of the board as a whole – about what she thinks state administrators need to address before schools reopen for in-person learning.
The group of panelists said several things need to happen:
- 14 consecutive days of no new COVID-19 cases
- Regularly and ongoing mandated COVID-19 testing
- Infected students need to be quarantined
- Daily temperature checks for students
- Masks must be worn by all students
- Classrooms need to be large enough to keep students six feet apart at all times
“Those environments they have to be safe, they have to be healthy and not just for our children, but for all of those that are part of that educational experience,” said Weaver.
Pugh says state leaders need to make sure schools through the state have buildings that are capable of mitigating exposure to COVID-19 such as proper ventilation and indoor air, plumbing and ongoing cleaning all in an effort to make sure schools can open and stay open safely.
“Give these schools the support that they need to move us forward as we address and monitor how Covid is playing out in the state and in each of these communities,” said Pugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.