With less than a week left in the election, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a rally in Flint.
Despite many of his staffers testing positive for COVID-19, Pence still made his way to Flint bringing out hundreds of supporters on Wednesday.
The crowd roared as Pence landed at Flint Bishop International Airport.
He highlighted improvements made under the Trump administration including strengthening the economy, improving national defense, and trade in the auto industry.
He also took shots at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Pence promised not to defund the police, but instead backing the blue. He also spoke of a possible vaccine to the coronavirus amid the pandemic.
Before ending Wednesday’s rally, the vice president encouraged everyone to vote come election day next week to keep America great.
Kate Bedingfield, campaign manager and communications director for Biden for President, issued the following statement:
“Vice President Pence and this administration have turned their backs on the people of Michigan. As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the Trump Administration has finally admitted what has long been obvious: they have simply given up trying to control the virus. Instead, this administration is busy trying to strip health coverage from more than 800,000 Michiganders and eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Michiganders deserve a leader who will never give up on them — and in six days, they can elect one. Joe Biden will get the virus under control, create millions of good-paying jobs, and finally turn the page on this administration’s failures.”
