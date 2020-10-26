Vice President Mike Pence is planning a campaign stop in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.
He will deliver remarks at a 'Make America Great Again!' Victory Rally in Flint.
The rally will happen at Bishop International Airport at 7 p.m.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for continuing coverage of the events leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
