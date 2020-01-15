Patients at Hurley Children's Hospital have a new tool to help them through their hospital stay.
Nina Cutraro, with Wahlburgers Frenchising, delivered 98 "Brave Gowns" to Hurley's pediatric team.
The gowns will help both big and little kids experience the power of becoming a superhero while going through treatments, the hospital said in a press release.
"If we can make kids feel better, by making them feel powerful and helping them through whatever sickness they have at the moment, it's worth it," Cutraro said. "Wahlburgers values giving back to the community. These kids are superheroes to us every day.”
Wahlburgers will be making similar donations in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.