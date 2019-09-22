Wahlburgers in Flint Township said one of its employees is no longer with the company after they spoke inappropriately to a UAW family.
The company did not release any information about what the employee said and it apologized to the family.
“Wahlburgers stands with and respects all striking UAW-GM workers,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.
The restaurant is also offering a 50% discount for all striking GM workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.