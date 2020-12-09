The Wahlburgers location at Genesee Valley Center is preparing to close in the coming weeks.
"We have loved being a part of this incredible community and we will miss serving you all at this location," the restaurant said.
The restaurant is actively looking to move to another location in the Flint area.
People can follow Wahlburgers for food and merchandise specials on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.