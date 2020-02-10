You can enjoy fine art while waiting for your license plate at some state offices in the Detroit area.
A dozen secretary of state offices are displaying reproductions of paintings, thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts.
Museum director Salvador Salort-Pons says it's an effort to bring art to where people live.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says most people need to visit a branch office at some point.
For the last decade, the art museum has displayed reproductions outdoors. It's the first time that art is going inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.