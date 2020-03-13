School lunch - file photo
The United States Department of Agriculture granted the Michigan Department of Education's request to waive the regulatory requirement that children eat meals together and at schools during unanticipated school closures. 

The meals are served under a program called Unanticipated School Closure SFSP and are available to children at no cost. 

The waiver makes it so students would not be required to eat in a group setting, but rather will allow providers of school meals to explore other options for serving meals to students during this time. 

No school districts need to request a waiver. 

