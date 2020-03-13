The United States Department of Agriculture granted the Michigan Department of Education's request to waive the regulatory requirement that children eat meals together and at schools during unanticipated school closures.
The meals are served under a program called Unanticipated School Closure SFSP and are available to children at no cost.
The waiver makes it so students would not be required to eat in a group setting, but rather will allow providers of school meals to explore other options for serving meals to students during this time.
No school districts need to request a waiver.
Follow our latest coverage on the coronavirus here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.