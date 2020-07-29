For almost 20 years, the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network has been raising money for suicide awareness and prevention efforts through their annual Walk for Hope.
"I needed to find purpose for my pain, so I took my pain and made it my passion," Smith said.
Smith is the founder. She lost her brother to suicide and vowed to make a change in his honor.
Typically, the event brings thousands of people together, and Smith says she's hoping to bring even more people together, just virtually
"You can walk anywhere you want,” she said. “As an individual, as a team, in your home, on a trail, on a treadmill, anywhere you want, but I encourage you to invite someone to walk beside you if you're comfortable with that because it always feels better when you're connected with someone else and connected to the cause."
Smith says the 3-day event will allow anyone to participate anywhere, which is something she feels is necessary. Especially for those struggling with mental health during the pandemic
"Our hope is although they're anticipating a 32 percent increase in suicides, and more people struggling with mental health, that if we have people like yourself talking about it, and offering resources and open communication that we can actually curb that," Smith said.
And they're doing something special this year as well. Smith says the goal is to help spread hope no matter where you are.
"We're encouraging people to leave a rock, painted with words of hope or inspiration and somewhere on your journey or on your path to make sure that you leave one of your rocks behind,” she said. “Our hope is that somebody is walking that same path who just happens to need those words at that time."
