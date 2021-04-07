The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is offering a vaccine to anyone over 18 who wants one.
The health center is holding vaccine clinic every Tuesday at the UAW Local 699 hall at 1911 Bagley Street in Saginaw. Anyone over 18 can walk in or register to get a Moderna vaccine at the clinic.
You can register at the health center website.
