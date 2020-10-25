Voters took to the streets in Flint to inspire others.
"Voting is something that has been instilled in me since I was a little girl,” said Chia Morgan. “Going to the polls with my parents before I could even cast a vote, and this year it is something that is so important."
That's why she took on the role as captain for the Walk the Vote initiative.
This is the first year for the initiative and she says, the timing is perfect.
"This is the year to take your step in and do something to spark change. Why not start in 2020?” Morgan said.
Walk the Vote is essentially a 'parade' to the ballot box.
Sunday their march began at the 67th District Court in Flint, which Morgan says, was no coincidence.
"We always focus on our national elections, this is a big presidential year, but our judges are something that really impact us locally,” she said. “We have 67 district court seats up in the city of Flint and some surrounding areas. So, this is a very important race."
The Walk the Vote ended at the City of Flint ballot box., where the participants dropped their ballot into the box.
"The initiative is just to get people to vote and inspire them to go and do whatever it takes to let their voice be heard,” Morgan said. “That's something that I can't stay silent about."
She says raising voter awareness is crucial, especially in Flint.
"We hardly get over 60% of the total vote on a consistent basis,” she said. “And so, we want to increase that."
Morgan’s message is clear:
"Just get out and vote. Whatever your policy is."
