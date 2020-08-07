Like everything during the pandemic, this year’s virtual Walk for Hope looked a little different.
“Our hope is that more people are going to be involved,” said Barb Smith, founder of the Suicide Resource and Response Center. “They’ll be in smaller groups with families connected by each other with the same passion and purpose.”
Since this year’s walk is virtual, they’re encouraging people to put down a rock with words of encouragement for those who may need it.
Smith founded the network after her brother John lost his life to suicide 20 years ago.
This week, Smith suffered yet another deep and personal loss.
“We actually lost my mother this week,” said Smith. “So this is really my honor to my family and to make sure that my mom knows that we’re gonna continue no matter what.”
One of Smith’s goals during the walk this year is to bring people together virtually, especially those battling mental health issues.
It’s a goal echoed by her granddaughter.
“We all just wanna be together for like these times but we know that we can’t ‘cause it’s a risk and I wish it weren’t a risk to be with my family,” said Rose Wallack.
So far, over $50,000 had been raised this year with hundreds of virtual participants including kids at the Rock Center for Youth Development in Midland.
“They have friends or family members that struggle with depression and suicide, so they were happy to do their own little part to bring awareness to this and maybe help somebody out,” said Beverlee Wenzel.
And perhaps, save a life.
