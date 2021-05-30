Volunteers from local business, churches and organizations partnered with the Genesee County Sheriff to clean up Flint.
Last year, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took his gear off, walked with protestors, and encouraged other law enforcement agencies to do the same.
"A year ago, I saw righteous anger. Today I see righteous hope," Swanson said.
Now, Genesee County is remembering that day, with a “Walk with Us” day of service.
"We cannot let up on the journey of building those bonds. We are given the public's trust to enforce and police them. So, there's a great burden," Swanson said.
A burden that he doesn't mind carrying.
"I know we're on the right path. We've got a long way to go but we've certainly made some great victories," Swanson said.
Artists Errin Whitaker and Pauly M. Everett worked together in repainting the Flint Rock.
"It's one thing to live in a community, but it's another thing to actually be a part and grow in it and be a part of cleaning it up," Whitaker said.
The artists said seeing law enforcement work with the community is a special thing.
"Flint is definitely one of those one out of one places where these things happen. Hopefully we can set an example," Everett said.
Flint residents say it doesn't go unnoticed.
"Accountability, responsibility. Where most people would just use words, he's keeping his actions to the way he moves," said Geron Boston, owner of the Poke Bowl.
Ken Mwadike with the Free Hugs project flew all the way from California to be in Flint. He said today serves as a reminder for everyone.
"To say, let's all walk together," Mwadike said
