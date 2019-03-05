A window company teamed up with the Detroit Pistons to score help for a mother in need.
The Flint mother of four received brand-new windows and a chance to meet with a Pistons champion.
“Wow, it’s warm. I’m not used to that,” said Trisha Hill, single mother.
Hill knows the value of a warm home. She also knows the value of perseverance. She struggled over the years, through the loss of a job and health problems, to keep a roof over her family’s head.
It’s that perseverance that inspired the Detroit Pistons and Wallside Windows to help her out.
“My windows weren’t in the best of shape. Some of them were busted,” Hill said.
Adam Blanck, spokesperson for Wallside Windows, said it was an easy choice to provide Hill with all new windows during this cold Michigan winter.
“We’re really excited to be installing brand-new Wallside Windows in the home. And you can feel the difference already and it feels great just to give back to the community,” Blanck said.
It was much more than just windows. Hill also got a surprise from former Piston and 2004 world champion Lindsey Hunter.
“Any time that I can be a part of something that’s uplifting somebody and helping their lives be better, it’s worth it,” Hunter said.
Hunter, who played as a guard, distributed a few gifts of his own for a great assist. He said he is honored to help Hill.
“A lot of times we forget what our purpose is and what life is really about. And it’s about giving to others and trying to make an impact,” Hunter said.
In all, it was a day full of special moments for Hill. She appreciated all the Detroit Pistons, Hunter, and Wallside Windows did to make life a little easier.
“I wanna cry. I didn’t expect all this. I thought it was just the windows and you know, I didn’t expect all the extra stuff. My kids are going to be so excited when they come home,” Hill said.
