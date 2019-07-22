A Saginaw sandwich shop will be closed for a short time while it changes ownership.
Wally’s Old Fashioned Sandwich Shop, located at 216 Washington Ave., said its current owner’s last day will be Friday, July 26.
“I would like to thank everyone for a great 11 years. I made many wonderful friends that I will miss dearly,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.
The restaurant said the new owner plans to keep most of the sandwiches and recipes while adding some new flavors.
During the closure, the new owner plans to make some improvements to the sandwich shop.
