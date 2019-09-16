September is National Baby Safety month.
Walmart is using the opportunity to collect old car seats starting Monday, Sept. 16.
Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.
The super store is partnering with recycling business teracycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.
There’s a two-car seat trade-in limit per household.
You can go on the Walmart website for a list of participating locations.
The events will go through Sept. 30th.
