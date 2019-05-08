Walmart is raising the age to buy tobacco to 21 starting July 1.
On the federal level, anyone purchasing tobacco products must be 18 and older.
That was Walmart's policy too, up until the newest change.
The move comes after concerns from health officials about e-cigarettes getting into the hands of minors and encouraging nicotine addiction.
Walmart also plans to stop selling fruit-flavored e-cigarette products to hopefully ward off younger users.
