A charity organization is teaming up with a major retailer to make sure kids are ready when they head back to school.
The Salvation Army in Saginaw is working with local Walmarts to bring school supplies families in need.
Anyone who wants to contribute supplies can drop them off at the Salvation Army in Saginaw, located at 2030 N. Carolina Street, and at two Walmart locations, located at 5650 Bay Road and 5825 Brockway Road, by the service desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.