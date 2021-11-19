Walmart will be temporarily closing its Saginaw location due to the renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the state and the country, according to the company.
The store, located at 5825 Brockway Road, will close Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., and will remain closed until 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, according to Walmart.
The company said they will use this time to sanitize the store while also giving store associates extra time to restock shelves.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” said Ashley Nolan, global communications senior manager at Walmart. “In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.”
When the store reopens, Walmart said it will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must wear face coverings.
