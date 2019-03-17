Wanigas Credit Union said some of its customers are reporting their cards have tampered with at ATMs and gas pumps.
The credit union acknowledged the reports of fraud in a Facebook post.
The credit union provided a list of tips to spot card skimmers on its website.
TV5 is working to learn more about this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.