Wanigas Credit Union has issued an ATM and gas pump card skimming device alert.
The company said it has received reports from some of its customers who have been affected by fraud from using tampered ATMs at other financial institutions and at gas pumps.
“There was no specific event at Wanigas. We handle fraud in the normal course of business with above average service, and our fraud that occurs at Wanigas is below average," said Bernie Williams, the CEO of Wanigas Credit Union.
Wanigas issued the alert in a Facebook post on Sunday.
The credit union provided a list of tips to spot card skimmers on its website.
