Have you ever wanted to be a lighthouse keeper? This is for you!
Applications are being accepted to be a lighthouse keeper at Tawas Point. From May through October, people can live in the historic building as part of the Tawas Point Lighthouse Keeper Program.
If chosen, you could spend two weeks in the lighthouse keeper’s two-bedroom home, which overlooks Lake Huron. But with the scenery comes some work. People in the program will be required to perform basic maintenance, also greet visitors and give tours.
The program costs $75, and there are several requirements you must meet, including being over the age of 18, and being able to pass a background check.
For a full list of requirements, other stipulations, and an application, click here.
