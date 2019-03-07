Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? Now is your shot.
Frankenmuth River Place Shops has announced it is the main set of filming for a family-themed holiday production that will be aired during the 2019 Christmas season.
And here’s where you come in.
The national film production company in charge is looking for background talent.
Producers need people of all ages, ethnicities, and genders to be featured as Christmas shoppers and townspeople from March 6 to 10 and March 13 to 16.
Those who want to be involved don’t have to be available every day, but should email their name, availability, and headshot to frankenmuthchristmas@gmail.com.
“We are absolutely thrilled River Place Shops has been selected as the main set for the film,” said General Manager Tim Miscovich. “Our German-themed shopping village is the perfect example of the Bavarian architecture and heritage that can be seen and experienced throughout Frankenmuth.”
