Officials are asking for help trying to track down a fugitive who was last seen in Saginaw.
Crime Stoppers and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are asking for help tracking down Leonel Maldonado III.
Maldonado is 5’8”, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on felony assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, a charge of flee & elude, and resisting and obstructing arrest.
Officials said his last known location was the westside of Saginaw.
Information leading to his arrest could land you a cash reward up to $1,000.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
