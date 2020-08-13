The Chesaning Police Department is asking for help tracking down a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.
The department said Cotey Robert Krcmarik, 27, fled from Chesaning Police Officers in his vehicle, which crashed in the intersection of Marion and Meridian Roads. He then ran off, officers said.
Investigators said a stolen, loaded firearm was found in the vehicle.
He is a suspect with multiple felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing & eluding-3rd degree, carrying a concealed weapon, among others.
He is 5’6”, weighs around 160 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body.
Police said his last known location was in the Marion Springs area, and he frequents property on Chapin Road near Cupp Road. Officers are advising people in those areas to keep their vehicle and house locked.
If you see him, do not approach him, and call 911.
