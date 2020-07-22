Local Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for murder.
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was called to a shooting on July 13 at 2:24 a.m. in the Torrey Hills Mobile Home Park, that’s near Torrey and Hill Roads.
Once there, they found Martina Marlo Martinez, 19, murdered.
Now officials are asking for help finding Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, 20.
He’s wanted on charges of homicide-murder first degree-premeditated.
Williams-Boyd is 6’ and weighs around 185 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at 810-820-2190, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
