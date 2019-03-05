A 31-year-old Brown City man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase through multiple counties.
It happened about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, when Sanilac County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting Brown City Police with apprehending a wanted fugitive who was located in a vehicle in Brown City.
The man pulled a knife and held it to his own throat from inside the vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
There was a female driver and another male passenger in the vehicle, but the sheriff’s office said they were able to get them out of the vehicle.
Deputies attempted to get the suspect to put the knife down, but he swung the knife at deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies attempted to Taser the man, but it was ineffective, the sheriff’s office said.
The man then fled in the vehicle he stole from the female driver, the sheriff’s office said.
A chase ensued and went into Lapeer County.
Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies continues the pursuit, which was later picked up by Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputies.
The suspect then rammed a Tuscola County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect then went through a field, got stuck and fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said he entered a house on Frankenmuth Road and attempted to steal a car there.
The suspect was confronted by the homeowner who had a gun, but the suspect attempted to disarm the homeowner, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest the suspect. He was transported to the Tuscola County Jail where he remains lodged.
Sanilac County will seek additional charges for the incident, which remains under investigation.
Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputies and Brown City Police were assisted by Sanilac Central Dispatch, Sanilac County Drug Task Force, Lapeer County Sheriff, MSP Caro and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
