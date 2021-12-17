Deaundric Jaquay Dorsey
Source: Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide tips leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive from Texas believed to be in the Flint area.

Deaundric Jaquay Dorsey, 33, was convicted of compelling prostitution and sentenced to 40 years on Dec. 9. He is a fugitive and a potential danger to society, according to Crime Stoppers.

Dorsey is 5’8” and 180 pounds. If residents have any information on Dorsey’s whereabouts, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

