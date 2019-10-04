James Truman Glover, 41 is wanted by the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said they have a valid warrant for Glover, but did not say what crime he is accused of committing.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 989-275-5101.
