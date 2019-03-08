The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is seeking help tracking down a wanted fugitive.
Jeremiah James Moceri, 43, is wanted for a felony sexual assault, false report of a felony crime, and aggravated assault.
Moceri is 6'1" and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was living in Lapeer County's Oregon Township in February, but his current whereabouts are unknown, the sheriff's office said.
Moceri called deputies and told them he is staying in the metro-Detroit area, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Lt. Gary Parks at 810-245-1382.
