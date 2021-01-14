Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man considered armed and dangerous.
Kevin Lamar Spence, 31, is wanted for assault with intent to murder, seven counts of felony firearm, torture, unlawful imprisonment, interfering with a crime report, interfering with electronic communications, carrying a concealed weapon, and domestic violence.
Spence is 5’5” and 150 pounds.
He is believed to be in the Flint or Genesee County area. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
