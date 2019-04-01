He’s considered armed and dangerous, and he’s wanted for felony warrants including assault on a police officer.
Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Christian Devin-De Washington-Glover, 23.
Glover is 6’5”, weighs 250 pounds, and is believed to be in the Flint/Genesee County area.
He’s wanted on felony warrants of: Assault on a police officer causing serious injury, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and several felony firearm offenses.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
