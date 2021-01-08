The body of a man wanted for murder and assault was found in Saginaw County.
Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police were dispatched to Wickes Park for a body that was found.
The body was identified as 25-year-old Joseph Black and he had been shot multiple times.
MSP said non suspects have been identified and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Troopers had been searching for Black in connection to an assault that happened Thursday and a murder in 2019.
The assault happened on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Brockway.
Michigan State Police said it is investigating an assault that left a woman from Saginaw in critical condition.
Black had warrants for felony murder and is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in December 2019. The 2019 murder investigation is ongoing.
