The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault.
Investigators are asking for your help tracking down Velentin Romero after an assault at an apartment complex on April 7.
Deputies said he may be in the Mt. Pleasant area, and/or the Lansing area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 989-779-3345.
