He’s wanted on a felony warrant, and he’s believed to be in the Bay City area.
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding Brandon Paul Anderson.
Anderson, 30, is 6’1 tall, weighs around 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He’s wanted for parole violation on an original charge of controlled substance-delivery/manufacture.
If you have information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
