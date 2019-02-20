He’s wanted on a couple felony warrants, and officials said he may be in the Bay City area.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 to track down Todd Michael Nellett.
Nellett, 38, is 5’11”, and weighs around 130 pounds.
He’s wanted on felony warrants for dangerous drugs-controlled substance, and delivery/manufacture-meth.
He is believed to be homeless in the Bay City Area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
