IMAGE: Elemaniel Marcos Cancel
Source: University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety

Do you know where Elemaniel Marcos Cancel is?

The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety is asking for help tracking him down.

He’s believed to be involved with an attempted robbery on Sept. 19 on the campus.

Cancel is 5’7”, around 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, do not approach him, call 911 or the Department of Public Safety at 810-762-3333.

