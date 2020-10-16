The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help finding a woman wanted for home invasion and sex crimes, among others.
Annette Sian has a felony warrant for home invasion, criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree and interfering with an electronic telecommunications device, police said.
Police said they are also seeking charges for vulnerable adult abuse and strong-armed robbery.
Investigators say she was last seen on Oct. 16 at around 8:00 am wearing a brown puffy coat in the area of State St. between Court and Mackinaw.
Police are asking that if you see her, to call 911 with a description and location.
