A Michigan man is on the run and the police are asking for help from the public to locate him.
Michigan State Police’s (MSP) 7th District Fugitive Team is assisting the Montmorency County Sheriff Department and MSP Gaylord Post in the search for a man wanted for one felony count of child abuse 3rd degree and one felony count of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree.
Police said the man, 22-year-old Vinnzenz Niel Waynee, is 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Waynee is believed to be in Northern Michigan and especially known to visit the Petoskey, Gaylord, Atlanta, and Mio areas, according to police.
Police said that since there has been a felony warrant issued for Waynee, anyone who assists him in his attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.
Anyone with information on Waynee and where he can be located is asked to contact the MSP Gaylord Regional Dispatch, non-emergency line at 989-732-5141, ask for the MSP fugitive team.
Information will remain confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
