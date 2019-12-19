Michigan State Police need the public’s help finding two Mid-Michigan fugitives.
Norris Renard Jordan, 64, is 6’1” and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for dangerous drugs.
Laura Jo Schempf, 45, is 5’5” and 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is wanted for dangerous drugs and escaping from a treatment facility. She is possibly with Norris Renard Jordan, according to Michigan State Police.
Both fugitives are believed to be in the Bay City and Saginaw area.
If you know anything about either of these fugitives, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
