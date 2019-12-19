Police need help finding a fugitive believed to be in the Bay City or Saginaw area.
Deonte Rogers, 28, is 6’1” and 170 pounds. He is wanted for parole violation.
He was originally charged with two counts of controlled substances and four counts of assault with intent of sexual penetration.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245. A cash reward up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
