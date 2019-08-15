Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ramiro Antonio Venegas.
Venegas, 28, is wanted for absconding parole. He was originally charged with larceny from a person, Crime Stoppers said.
Venegas is 5'6" and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in the Bay City or Saginaw area.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.
