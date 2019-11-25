The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a fugitive.
David Mack, 45, from Hesperia, currently has 5 warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his current location is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.