IMAGE: David Mack
Source: Newaygo County Sheriff

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a fugitive.

David Mack, 45, from Hesperia, currently has 5 warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his current location is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

