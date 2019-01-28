Michigan State Police are helping search for an 18-year-old wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.
Noah Allen McBride, from Alpena, is wanted regarding a felony warrant charging him with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving minors, according to MSP.
McBride is 5’11”, weighs around 140 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.
He is believed to be in the Alpena County area.
State police said because a felony warrant has been issued for him, anyone who helps him in attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known wanted felony fugitive.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for direct information leading to his arrest.
