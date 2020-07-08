Midland Police are searching for a man wanted on a criminal bench warrant-probation violation.
Joshua Jesse Luna, 30, is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
His original charge is uttering counterfeit notes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.
